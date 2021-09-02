$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $79.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.01 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $74.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $356.61 million, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.