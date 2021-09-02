$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $79.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.01 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $74.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $356.61 million, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

