$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post $82.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $338.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $339.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $434.48 million, with estimates ranging from $415.13 million to $448.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

ASAN opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -52.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,002,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Asana by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Asana by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

