875,000 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.11% of BRF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BRF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BRF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.77. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

