888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 6,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. 888 has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.28.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

