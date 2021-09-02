888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 6,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. 888 has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.28.
About 888
