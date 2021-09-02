888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

888 stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 6,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. 888 has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

