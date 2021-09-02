8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.15. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 53,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

