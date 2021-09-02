$905.07 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce sales of $905.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.00 million and the lowest is $891.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Flowserve by 188.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 688.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.