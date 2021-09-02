$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce sales of $91.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $92.70 million. Nevro reported sales of $108.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $398.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34. Nevro has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.