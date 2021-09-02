$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report sales of $97.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.49 million to $98.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $86.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after purchasing an additional 124,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

