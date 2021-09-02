A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.62 and last traded at C$37.51. Approximately 7,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.12 million and a P/E ratio of 21.13.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

