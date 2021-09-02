A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $545.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.42. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $311,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 173,096.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

