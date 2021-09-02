A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $545.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.42. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.
In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $311,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
