AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.60 on Thursday. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

AACAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

