Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,189 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $85,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $139,831,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.49. 3,370,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,747. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

