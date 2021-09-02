Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

NYSE:ABT opened at $127.70 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.