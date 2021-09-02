AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Miramar Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,703,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.32.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

