Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.78 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65). Approximately 1,178,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 625,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.85.

About Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

