Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $242,543.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00122264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00810757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047682 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

