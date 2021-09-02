AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

ACIU opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.78.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.