Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

