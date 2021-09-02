Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $337.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $339.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

