ACENT (ACE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.71 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00122264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00810757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047682 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

