ACG Wealth Acquires 4,380 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

VOX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $150.28. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,615. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

