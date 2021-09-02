ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.70. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,674. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $323.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.