ACG Wealth Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,089 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

IVW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.74. 36,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,386. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

