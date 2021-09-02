ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

