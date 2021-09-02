ACG Wealth Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.51. 8,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,594. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.