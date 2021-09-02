ACG Wealth Increases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 642.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 402,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,396,172. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

