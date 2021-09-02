ACG Wealth Purchases 4,380 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.28. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $97.78 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

