ACG Wealth Purchases 52,288 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 408.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,288 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

