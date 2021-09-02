ACG Wealth Sells 15,075 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,823,000 after acquiring an additional 542,798 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,776,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,329,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after buying an additional 252,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,407,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,056. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

