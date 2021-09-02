ACG Wealth Sells 2,020 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.88. 239,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,199 shares of company stock valued at $113,214,756. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

