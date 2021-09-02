ACG Wealth Sells 3,063 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. WestRock has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

