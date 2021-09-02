ACG Wealth Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.