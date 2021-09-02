ACG Wealth Sells 545 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.33. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.02 and a 200 day moving average of $267.58. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $216.85 and a 52-week high of $295.49.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

