ACG Wealth Sells 545 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.33. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.58. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $216.85 and a 1 year high of $295.49.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.