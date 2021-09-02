ACG Wealth Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $20.23 on Thursday, hitting $2,896.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,700.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,414.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,294 shares of company stock valued at $318,489,372. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

