ACoconut (AC) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $857,698.95 and approximately $103,331.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.