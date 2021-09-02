AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 268,075 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.37.

ATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

