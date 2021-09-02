Aditus (ADI) Tops One Day Volume of $143,974.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Aditus coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aditus has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aditus has a total market cap of $131,602.59 and $143,974.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00139759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00830344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

