Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

ATGE stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

