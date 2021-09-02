Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAVVF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

AAVVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 17,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.39 million, a PE ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

