Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.39 million, a PE ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

