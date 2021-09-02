Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Planet Fitness worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.55, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

