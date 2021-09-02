Aeon (AEON) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Aeon has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $3,854.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.91 or 0.00610315 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

