AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of AerCap worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

