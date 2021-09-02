Aeron (ARNX) Market Cap Reaches $3,241.65

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $3,241.65 and approximately $53,771.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00123546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.20 or 0.00803392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00047605 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

