Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3,241.65

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3,241.65 and $53,771.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00123546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.20 or 0.00803392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

