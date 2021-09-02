Affirm (AFRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

