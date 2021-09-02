Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,987 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Aflac worth $143,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 463,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,690,000 after purchasing an additional 338,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,102 shares of company stock worth $2,757,961. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

