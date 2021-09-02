Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,217,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,893,000 after buying an additional 414,080 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.